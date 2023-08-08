FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 136,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

