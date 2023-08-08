FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.