fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,354,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 14,495,649 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Trading Down 17.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $757.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

About fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

