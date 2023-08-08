Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Michael J. Turner Acquires 5,002 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Turner acquired 5,002 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £2,901.16 ($3,707.55).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

LON FSTA opened at GBX 574 ($7.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 525.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4,415.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.31 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648 ($8.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

See Also

