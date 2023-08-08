Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

FULT opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

