GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 519.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $375,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

