GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.04%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCMG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.