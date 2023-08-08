General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

GD stock opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.