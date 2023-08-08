Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genesis Energy traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 67172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after buying an additional 690,432 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,529,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.