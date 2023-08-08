Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genesis Energy traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 67172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 2.15.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.
About Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.
