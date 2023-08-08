GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.93. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.