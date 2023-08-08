Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $47,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,541,704 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $47,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,541,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,419,621 shares of company stock worth $2,594,440. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

