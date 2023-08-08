Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.