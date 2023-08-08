Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

