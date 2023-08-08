Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $605.50 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

