Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 4.5% Following Strong Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.8 %

About Gray Television

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

