Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
