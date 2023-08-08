Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

GO opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.