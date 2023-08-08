Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) SVP Sells $147,360.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HAL opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.