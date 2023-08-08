HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HONE stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.