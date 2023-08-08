Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.