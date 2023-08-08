Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

