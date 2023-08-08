Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hayward traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 573715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 836,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $23,933,504.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 836,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,905.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,784,429 shares of company stock worth $185,715,341 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

