HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.12. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $3,908,764. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

