Head to Head Review: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) vs. Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fossil Group and Salvatore Ferragamo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $1.68 billion 0.08 -$44.16 million ($1.24) -2.14 Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 18.02

Profitability

Salvatore Ferragamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fossil Group and Salvatore Ferragamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -3.92% -12.56% -3.97% Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fossil Group and Salvatore Ferragamo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Salvatore Ferragamo beats Fossil Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as purchases and resells branded products in non-FOSSIL branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, PUMA, TORY BURCH, Skechers, and BMW. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

