Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 33.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 102.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 8.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 115,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLD. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,824.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 39,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $600,698.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,205.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,691 shares of company stock valued at $627,723. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

