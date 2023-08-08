Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $25,984,000.

NYSE:HLF opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

