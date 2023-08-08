Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50. Hercules Capital traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 318214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

