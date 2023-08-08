Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

