Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

