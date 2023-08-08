Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

