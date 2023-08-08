Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.