H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

