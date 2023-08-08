IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Jon Noble Sells 60,348 Shares of Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Jon Noble sold 60,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £409,159.44 ($522,887.46).

LON IGG opened at GBX 689 ($8.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 725.60. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.94 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,232.56%.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

