ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,468,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,498,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Specifically, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,602,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,991,120 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,664.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 931,890 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

