Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires 4,717 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank acquired 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.70 ($12,659.04).

On Friday, May 19th, Angela Strank bought 6,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,677.37).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.43, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 156 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

