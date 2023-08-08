Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires 4,717 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank acquired 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,905.70 ($12,659.04).
- On Friday, May 19th, Angela Strank bought 6,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,677.37).
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.43, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.78.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
