Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

ACLS opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

