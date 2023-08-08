Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 30,553 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EXEL opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

