Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) VP Sells 3,952 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

