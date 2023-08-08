Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 3,952 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMI Stock Down 0.5 %

NMIH opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

