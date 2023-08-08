Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 660 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $555.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

