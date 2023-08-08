Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 965 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiTime Trading Up 1.4 %

SITM opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

