Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 6,451 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07.

On Friday, May 12th, James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMG opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -108.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

