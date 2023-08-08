Insider Selling: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells 2,530 Shares of Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,104.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,921.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30.

Traeger Trading Down 3.1 %

Traeger stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $714.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

