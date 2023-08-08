Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynex Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

