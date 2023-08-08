Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

