Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 9,800 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 204,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 186,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

