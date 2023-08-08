Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 20,751 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

