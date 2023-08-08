Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 4,383 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,212,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 562,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

