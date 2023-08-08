Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 587,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 167,062 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

