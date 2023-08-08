Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,897,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

